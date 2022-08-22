Will award fair compensation for Parandur lands: Min

From the office of Joint Sub Registrar, private parties gave away land deeds of sale with survey numbers accordingly, to private concerns on March 19 in 2020.
The maximum guideline value per acre of land under these survey numbers was Rs 11.39 lakh, but it has increased further to Rs 65.40 lakh.
Out of the lands with several survey numbers covering 73 acres, 1.17 acre of land had no proper survey number.
Hence, the Minister said in his statement on Sunday said it was wrongfully registered during the erstwhile AIADMK regime in 2020 with intent to avail high compensation for the land.
The then Registrar, who documented it, was suspended and moreover, the DVAC has launched its probe against another official, who aided the suspended Registrar in such wrongdoings, based on a complaint.
Citing these, the Minister stated that the media reports claiming high compensation could be awarded for the land owners were wrong.
Therefore, the state government would ensure adequate and fair compensation for them and at the same time would not affect any farmer or land owner, the Minister added.
1.17 acre had no survey number. It was wrongfully registered during the AIADMK regime, Moorthy said.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android