Montfort Academy’s conducts 57th sports day

CHENNAI: The 57th annual sports meet of Montfort Academy Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Mylapore, was held August 18 with Siva V Meyyanathan, Minister of Environment-Climate Change & Youth Welfare & Sports, as the chief guest, Dr A Harish Somasundaram, cardiologist, as the guest of honour and Revathi, 125th Ward councillor, along with principal Rev Arockiasamy and director Rev Arockia Sahayaraj. The event kickstarted with a prayer song, followed by hoisting of the school flag, a March by students, mass drill by over 500 kindergarten students, and track events in multiple categories. Many athletes were given medals and certificates by the dignitaries.