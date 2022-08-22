High Court directs registry to list EPS' appeal on Tuesday

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday directed the HC registry to list the appeal filed by AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday. EPS filed the appeal petition against the August 17 order of Justice G Jayachandran to maintain the status quo as on June 23 in the AIADMK GC meeting case filed by O Panneerselvam.

The second bench of Justice M Duraiswamy and Justice Sunder Mohan passed the direction and dispensed with the production of a certified order copy after EPS's counsel S Vijay Narayan requested to hear the matter without the certified order copy of the single judge.

EPS' counsel also wanted to take all the three appeals on file for hearing since only one appeal was placed before the judges. The former chief minister's side informed the bench that the single judge had passed a common order arising out of three petitions filed by OPS and Amman P Vairamuthu.

Recording the submissions, the judges directed the registry to list all the three appeals before them after the numbering procedures were completed.

EPS, in his affidavit, said that the single judge had erroneously held that the Coordinator and Joint Coordinators should jointly call for the GC meeting.

It is noted that OPS side has filed a caveat before the bench to pass the orders only after hearing them.