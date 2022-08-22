GCC will be held liable for manual scavenging activities: HC

CHENNAI: The first bench of Madras High Court on Monday made it clear that it will never allow the practice of manual scavenging activities and held that Greater Chennai Corporation and Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board will be held liable if such activities continue in the city.

Heading the first bench along with Justice N Mala, Chief Justice MN Bhandari passed the direction. The judges made these observations on hearing a petition filed by Safai Karmachari Andolan.

Advocate Srinath Saidevan representing the petitioner submitted that two persons were engaged in a manual scavenging act right opposite the Madras HC last week. Recording the submissions, the judges directed the GCC and CMWSSB to strictly follow the court order restraining people from involving in manual scavenging activities. “If such acts prevail, the GCC, CMWSSB, and contractors should be held liable/responsible for such acts,” the bench held.