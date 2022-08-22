Customs seizes gold worth Rs 1.14 crore at Chennai Airport

CHENNAI: Customs officials on Monday seized gold worth Rs. 1.14 crore seized at the Chennai Airport.

Based on intelligence, Chennai, Air Customs officers intercepted four male passengers of Sri Lankan nationality on Sunday who arrived from their country. On examination, gold in paste form was found concealed in their rectum, which on extraction resulted in the recovery of 1.310 kg valued at Rs 59.35 lakh.

In another incident, on rummaging of aircraft, gold in paste form was found concealed on the rear side inside the cushion of the passenger seat, resulting in the recovery of 284 grams of gold valued at Rs 12.86 lakh.

In another case, based on intelligence, a Srilankan national, who arrived from Colombo was intercepted by Air Custom Officers. On examination of his person, gold in paste form found concealed in rectum was recovered, resulting in the recovery of 395 grams of gold worth Rs 17.89 lakh, same was seized under the Customs Act, 1962.

On Thursday, based on intelligence, Chennai Air Customs officers recovered one Gold ingot weighing 540 grams valued at Rs 24.72 lakh, found concealed under the seat of the Indigo Airlines Flight, which arrived from Colombo during rummaging the aircraft. The recovered gold was seized under the Customs Act, 1962.

Further, the Chennai Air Customs also seized three postal parcels containing 31 pieces of gold bars weighing 420 grams at the Foreign Post Office, Chennai. Two parcels arrived from China and were addressed to Tenkasi in Tamil Nadu and another parcel arrived from the UK and was addressed to a person in Chennai. On open examination of parcels, 31 pieces of gold bars were found and it leads to the recovery of 24k purity weighing 420 grams valued at Rs 22.49 lakh, and the same was seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigations are in progress.