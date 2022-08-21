Trucker electrocuted while trying to rescue another driver

CHENNAI: A 44-year-old lorry driver got electrocuted while attempting to rescue another driver whose concrete mixer truck got hit by a high voltage cable near Manali on Saturday.

The deceased truck driver was identified as Suresh, a native of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh.

On Saturday night, a concrete mixer truck driven by Sarathkumar (30) of Villupuram was on its way to a stormwater drain project in Manali, when the truck got hit by a low hanging electric wire at Periyar Nagar in Manali.

Suresh’s truck was trailing the concrete mixer truck. On seeing him struggling, Suresh got off his truck and took a wooden log from the load he was carrying and attempted to rescue Sarathkumar.

In the attempt, Suresh too suffered electric shock and was thrown off. Passerby informed the police, who coordinated with the electricity board officials and got the power connection turned off.

A police team rescued both drivers and they were moved to Government Stanley medical college hospital where Suresh succumbed to the burn injuries on Sunday morning. The other truck driver is still under treatment. Manali police have registered a case and are investigating.