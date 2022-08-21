GCC orders to stop construction of 2,665 buildings

CHENNAI: Even as the Greater Chennai Corporation has intensified action against unauthorised constructions across the city, the civic body has issued stop work notices to more than 2,600 buildings.

According to a Chennai Corporation press release, assistant engineers of 15 zones have conducted inspections across the city between July 25 and August 20 to check unauthorized constructions.

"During the inspections, as many as 2,665 buildings that were constructed without planning permissions and buildings violating planning permissions have been identified. Stop work notices to the building owners have been issued," the release said.

The civic body added that lock and seal notices have been issued to 2,403 building owners as they failed to rectify the violations. Moreover, 39 buildings have been sealed for violations.

"Engineers are monitoring the violated buildings and the public should construct their buildings based on the planning approval. Lock and seal action will be taken against the building owners, who fail to adhere to the plan," it warned.

Meanwhile, the Chennai Corporation has collected more than Rs 20 lakh as penalty from the persons who dumped garbage and construction waste in public places between August 7 and August 20.

"As much as Rs 10.95 lakh was collected from the persons who dumped construction waste and Rs 9.89 lakh was collected for dumping of garbage in public places.

"Also, Rs 1.36 lakh was collected during the period as penalty from the persons who pasted wall posters in public places. Moreover, as many as 451 complaints have been registered in respective police stations for pasting posters in public places, " another release added.