Drunk youth slips to death from terrace in Poonamallee

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old youth died after he allegedly slipped in an inebriated condition from the terrace of the house he was staying in Poonamallee on Saturday.

The deceased, A Soosai Anto, is a native of Tirunelveli and had come to the city only a month ago to pursue training at a graphics designing institute in Anna Nagar, police said.

Soosai was staying in a house shared with six others, all from Tirunelveli.

On Friday, the group went to watch a night show and on returning home around 2 am consumed alcohol and went to sleep.

On Saturday morning, one of the roommates found Soosai lying unconscious on the floor and alerted others.

The youths took Soosai to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Police suspect the youth to have slipped and fallen.