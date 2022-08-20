Corpn permission must to shift cattle in Chennai

CHENNAI: In a move to curb stray cattle menace and mistreatment of animals in the city, the Greater Chennai Corporation has mandated prior permission from the civic body to shift cattle from one place to other.

According to a Chennai Corporation press release, cattle owners should tie their cattle in their own places. "The owners should get prior permission from the zonal health officer to shift the cattle from one place to another," the release said.

The civic body also warned the cattle owners of penalty and police action under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

Meanwhile, the Corporation impounded 284 stray cattle across the city from August 8 and August 16. A total of Rs 4.40 lakh was collected as penalty from the owners.

Recently, the civic body has introduced stringent rules against the stary cattle. Cattle owners should get signatures from zonal health officers, assistant veterinary officers, sanitary inspectors and concerned police inspectors to release their cattle.

Once caught, the stary cattle would be taken to Pudupet and Perambur impounds and a penalty of Rs. 1,550 will be collected from the owners for each cow.

The civic body has constituted teams in all the 15 zones with 10 members each to impound stray cattle.