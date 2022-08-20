Bizman rescued within two hours of kidnapping

CHENNAI: City police rescued a realtor within hours of him being kidnapped from T Nagar on Saturday evening. Three persons were detained and hunt is on for others.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a sour business transaction was behind the kidnapping.

Saravanan, who runs a real estate business failed to repay the borrowed loan of Rs.1 crore from a financier, police sources said.

On Saturday evening around 3.30 pm, Saravanan was at his brother’s house on Ramasamy Street in T Nagar when he received a call from the financier Arockia Raj to meet him.

When they met, the financier’s men bundled Saravanan into a SUV and sped away.

Public who witnessed the incident alerted the police control room and within two hours, the vehicle used for the abduction was intercepted on East cost road and Saravanan was rescued, police said.

The financier’s men also took away two luxury cars from Saravanan, which were recovered. Police have detained Arockia Raj and his associates, Afrose, and Arvind.