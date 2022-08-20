7 men held for possessing country guns, bombs in Selaiyur

CHENNAI: Police arrested seven men and seized country guns and bombs from them during a vehicle check in Selaiyur on Saturday.

The Selaiyur police who were on vehicle check near Santhosapuram on Saturday night intercepted seven men who came on two bikes. Police said the bikes went past the check post without stopping and the police went for a chase and intercepted them.

During the inquiry, they were identified as Hariprasad (32), Yuvaraj (30) of Pallikaranai, Barathi (34) of Thiruvanamalai, and Keerthirajan (22) of Madambakkam, Vishwanathan (30) of Keelpakkam, Manikandan (33) of Villupuram and Nagaraj (27) of Perungudi.

During search, police found Barathi had a country gun and bomb inside the clothes and Hariprasad had 2 kg ganja while Yuvaraj had a knife. Soon, police seized the weapons, and ganja and they were stationed at the police station. Police said Barathi, Hariprasad, and Nagaraj already have murder and attempt to murder cases pending against them. The police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.