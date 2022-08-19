City

Triplicane murder: Police Inspector suspended

Police have arrested the eleven youths and secured the two juvenile delinquents a day after the murder.
Representative image
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Chennai police have suspended a police inspector for not taking preventive action against a history sheeter, who assembled 10 youths and two minor boys to hack a man to death in broad daylight in Triplicane, on Tuesday (Aug 16).

Police sources said that the prime accused, Surya (25) is history sheeter in Anna Square police station and despite reliable information, the Inspector, A Stalin failed to act on it, which has ended in a broad daylight murder in the city.

Triplicane murder

