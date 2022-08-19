Triplicane murder: Police Inspector suspended

CHENNAI: Chennai police have suspended a police inspector for not taking preventive action against a history sheeter, who assembled 10 youths and two minor boys to hack a man to death in broad daylight in Triplicane, on Tuesday (Aug 16).

Police have arrested the eleven youths and secured the two juvenile delinquents a day after the murder.

Police sources said that the prime accused, Surya (25) is history sheeter in Anna Square police station and despite reliable information, the Inspector, A Stalin failed to act on it, which has ended in a broad daylight murder in the city.