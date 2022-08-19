Kamaraj School in Ayanpuram celebrate I-Day by planting saplings

CHENNAI: ANUMS Kamaraj Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Ayanpuram, began the 75th Independence Day celebrations with Thamizh Thaai Vazhthu.

The president SM Baskar hoisted the flag. The entire management committee – president VA Prabhakaran, general secretary SVKP Basker, treasurer PS Saravanan, vice-president TS Murugesa Pandian, and secretaries and other ANUMS members participated.

The middle school students sang Vande Mataram and the flag song, and also gave many speech and dance performances.

Pledge was administered by the ASPL of the School. The cultural programme was conducted by children in kindergarten and primary school.

Vote of Thanks was proposed by R Karthick Pillai, principal of the school.

Participants of the cultural programme were felicitated by the members of the management.

The celebration ended with the National Anthem followed by sweets distribution.