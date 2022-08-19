Fedbank heist: Santhosh asked not to take action against Amalraj

CHENNAI: One of the accused in the Arumbakkam Fedbank robbery, Santhosh was said to have turned Amalraj in after he sought a promise that no harm was caused to Amalraj's job.
After Acharapakkam inspector Amalraj's arrest on Thursday, he was suspended from the job on Friday morning.
The police revealed that Santhosh's link with Amalraj was established through his call list. Santhosh was said to be conscious not to spill the beans on Amalraj, however he budged later after seeking a promise not to remove his relative from the job.
Cops, on Thursday, arrested Amalraj for keeping the 3.5 kg gold of the stolen 31.5 kg gold ornaments lifted from the bank. Kanchipuram DIG Sathyapriya placed Amalraj under suspension.
