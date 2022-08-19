Aavin launches 10 new products; 225 products in total

The announcement to launch new Aavin products were made by the Minister in the Assembly, in March, this year, and following the announcement the production of the products commenced in Ambattur and Ooty Aavin plants. With the addition of 10 new products, Aavin produces a total of 225 dairy products apart from milk.

After launching the new products products, when the Minister was asked that when will Aavin launch its water bottle, which will replace the Amma water bottles launched by AIADMK government, the Minister replied that the announcement on water bottle will be made by Chief Minister MK Stalin.