Scattered rainfall expected in Chennai for next few days

CHENNAI: Scattered rainfall in several parts of Chennai on Wednesday night brought relief to people from high temperatures recorded in the past few days. Meanwhile, low-level cyclonic circulation is likely to bring light to moderate rainfall in several parts of the State, the Regional Meteorological Centre stated on Thursday.

The RMC stated that light to moderate rain is expected at a few places with isolated thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area. Meanwhile, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Ariyalur, Tiruchy, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Pudukottai, Sivagangai, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram and other delta districts of Tamil Nadu for the next 48 hours.

On Wednesday night, Meenambakkam received a rainfall of 31 mm, while Tiruchy, Madurai and Coimbatore also recorded mild to moderate rainfall.

In Chennai, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy as a thunderstorm with light to moderate scattered rain is likely to occur in some areas. The maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be around 36-37 degree Celsius and 27-28 degree Celsius respectively.

Weather blogger Pradeep John also stated that wind pattern and the ideal convergence for Kancheepuram -Tiruvallur- Chennai- Chengalpattu belt and other district can bring in rains in North Tamil Nadu belt on Thursday and Friday. He added that Kerala and ghat areas of Tamil Nadu will continue to be mostly dry as air pressure near South Arabian sea will cut off monsoon winds and keep the areas dry for next few days.