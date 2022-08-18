Metro passengers urge for better facilities ahead of monsoon

CHENNAI: With Northeast monsoon fast approaching, passengers of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) urged for better service such as preventing water logging and roof leakage at stations.

Speaking to DT NEXT, a North Chennai resident said, "My 50-year-old mother slipped and fell after she accidentally stepped on a water puddle at High Court Metro stations during the incessant rainfall two months ago."

"With monsoon season awaiting, CMRL should ensure such accidents are prevented. Also during the recent rains roof of High Court Metro was found leaking. With many elderly and differently-abled people coming in, all this should be addressed to prevent untoward incidents, "added the residents.

Meanwhile, M Harish, a regular Metro passenger point out the open platform of Guindy Metro station. "The Guindy Metro station is open and during rainfall, there are chances of platform getting flooded due to this. I request CMRL to take this in consideration too, "he added.

Meanwhile, CMRL in July started preparatory work to avoid flooding at tunnel stations in the city. The transit system had to face an ordeal after the stations were inundated during 2021 rainfall.

Efforts to obtain reaction from the CMRL officials proved futile.