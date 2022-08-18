IIT Madras records 32% increase in internship offers

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) recorded an increase of 32 per cent in internship offers received on day one of the campus internship drive for students of the 2022-23 batch.

For the first time, the internship drive was conducted in hybrid mode with both in-person and online interviews. This enabled a student to participate in the Internship drive from Canada, the IIT-M release here said.

The highlights of day one sessions of the internship drive include 15 international offers received from seven companies, a 48 per cent increase in the number of students who secured an internship, and a 28 per cent increase in the number of companies that visited IIT Madras for internship.

The international internship offers came for profiles in the US, UK, Hong Kong, Singapore, and the Netherlands. Of the total 37 companies that participated in day one sessions of the internship drive, 13 companies conducted the interviews in physical mode on campus while another 24 conducted interviews completely online.

Students could also attend the process remotely with one student attending from Canada.

Highlighting the importance of Internships, Prof. P. Murugavel, Advisor (Internship), IIT Madras, said, “A professional internship is an integral part of students’ careers where they get an opportunity to apply and fine-tune the skills they have learned. With companies shifting to an internship-based hiring model, it is also important for students to secure Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs) through the internship program.”