HC grants interim relief to AIADMK dist secretaries from arrest

CHENNAI: Justice N Sathish Kumar of the Madras High Court on Thursday granted interim relief to AIADMK’s district secretaries in Chennai restraining the police from arresting them in connection with the violent incident that occurred on AIADMK headquarters premises on July 11.

The judge passed the direction on hearing the anticipatory bail application filed by AIADMK district secretaries Adhi Rajaram, Virugai VN Ravi, MK Ashok, and 34 other party members.

When the matter was taken up for hearing, the petitioners submitted that they would cooperate with the prosecution and sought direction to the police not to initiate any coercive action.

The judge directed the police to file its response within August 30 and passed an injunction against the arrest of the petitioners till then.

Recently, the principal sessions court in the city turned down the bail application of all the 37 AIADMK men including the district secretaries. The police filed FIRs against the petitioners on the ground that they had been involved in violent activities i.e., vandalizing public properties and hurling stones at each other. The cases were booked under several sections of IPCs on charges of deterring the government servants from discharging their duties and causing a threat to public life.