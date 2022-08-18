Gas leak in Manali; officials deny blast

CHENNAI: Despite numerous complaints of gas leakage from various industrial plants, the issue does not seem to end for Manali residents.

An explosion and gas leakage from the Manali Fertilisers plant was reported on Thursday as residents complained of ammonia odour and a loud explosion at about 6 am.

Residents said the explosion was followed by a hissing sound and the release of steam-like gas from the base of the large-dia cylindrical tower in the industrial plant.

The residents sensed an ammonia-like odour until 8 am but calls to the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board helpline went unanswered.

“We have been witnessing such incidents now and then in Manali and neighbouring areas. Gas leaks can lead to health problems while coughing and eye irritation is a common symptom when such leaks occur. TNPCB should address the issue permanently,” said K Senthil, a resident.

TNPCB officials said a pipeline had burst and the plant was shut down. It will open only after the issue is resolved. The smell was an aftereffect and there was no explosion,” the official added.