Daylight robbery at Vadapalani firm: 1 suspect surrenders

CHENNAI: A suspect linked to Vadapalani finance firm robbery surrendered at a court in Tiruvallur on Thursday. Police said Tamil Sevan who was involved in the Tuesday daylight robbery at a finance firm in Vadapalani surrendered before a magistrate court in Tiruvallur.

On Tuesday, a seven-member gang barged into the firm and robbed Rs. 6.93 lakh. Police arrested Riyaz Basha (22), and Kishore in connection with the robbery. Both are students of a private college in the city. Police identified absconding suspects as Ismail, Bharat, Kishore, Johnny, and Mottai. They said the complainant Saravanan and nine other partners are running the ‘Hoceanic Capital’ on Mannar Mudali First Street in Vadapalani.

On Tuesday afternoon, the gang barged into the firm around 2.30 pm when employees Naveen Kumar and Deepak were inside. The gang members attacked the duo and snatched the locker key from them at knifepoint. The gang bundled the cash in a bag and escaped with the loot.

While Saravanan, the owner of the firm, followed the gang on his bike and Riyaz Basha - one of the suspects fell off his bike on Thiru Nagar First Street in Virugambakkam and was caught.