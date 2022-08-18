6 flights affected due to heavy rain in Chennai

CHENNAI: Following heavy rain with thunder and lightning last night, flight services were affected at the Chennai airport in the wee hours of Thursday.

An Indigo Airlines flight with 132 passengers scheduled to arrive in Chennai at 12:05 am was diverted to Bengaluru, and later returned to Chennai at 2:30 am.

2 more flights from Bhubaneswar with 117 passengers and Hyderabad with 98 passengers were to land in Chennai at 12:15 am and 12:25 am. They were asked to wait till the weather got cleared and landed at 1:30 am after rain subsided.

3 flights which were supposed to depart from Chennai were also affected, of which 2 to Sri Lanka and 1 to Bangkok, were delayed up to one hour.

However, flights were not cancelled due to bad weather.