Techie robbed of 35 sovereign gold, Rs 1 lakh, $2,000

CHENNAI: Unidentified intruders decamped with 35 sovereign gold ornaments, $2,000 and Rs 1 lakh from the house of Kamaraj (35), a techie in Sriperumbudur, on Wednesday.

On Monday, Kamaraj along with his family, had gone to Tirupati and returned home on Wednesday morning.

Police said the family found the front door of the house broken and valuables inside the locker missing.

Recording the items looted from the house, the Kancheepuram assistant superintendent of police held inquiries.

Sriperumbudur police have registered a case and are trying to identify the intruders with the help of CCTV in the locality.