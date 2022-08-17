Ghar ka Khaana: Chennai hotel to feature local home chefs
CHENNAI: Spice Haat by Hyatt Regency powered by Big Binge Buffet is organising ‘Ghar ka Khaana’ an initiative to bring the wellness and goodness of good home food to its patrons.
The five home chefs will be showcasing signature dishes from Gujarat, Rajasthan, Coorg, South India and Bengal.
Speaking to DT Next about the initiative, Ruban Das, general manager, says, “Our home chefs are very talented and masters of their cuisine. They have their own unique set of flavours and recipes that they will be bringing to the table.”
Ruban says that they have recognised and discovered these chefs through social media posts. “Through HyattGoesLocal initiative, we saw a great scope to collaborate with them and provide them with a platform to reach a wider audience. This will also give our guests an opportunity to experience unique recipes and homely food. We sought the help of Yogita Uchil, a social media influencer and food evangelist to help us choose the home chefs.”
“My fascination with cooking began with me seeing my mom and grandmother cook. The seed of interest in cooking was sown in me that way. I’ll be showcasing some of the recipes that my grandmother taught me, like wild mango curry, baimbale curry, and lots more,” says Smitha Kuttaya, a home chef and educator from Injambakkam, who will be showcasing her Kogadu cuisine from August 18 to 31.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android