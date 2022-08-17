Drug free TN: Chennai cops conduct awareness programme

CHENNAI: As part of the drug-free Tamil Nadu campaign, Chennai Police conducted awareness programme for school students and public at the Kasimedu fishing harbour area on Tuesday evening.

More than 1,000 school students participated in the programme, which was held in the Old Wharf area in the fishing harbour.

Cultural programmes by renowned percussionist Drums Sivamani and talent exhibition by students were arranged after which police officials demonstrated to the students and public about the ill effects of drug use to the individual and to the society.

Joint Commissioner of police (north) RV Ramya Bharathi along with her officials shared their experiences to the students and guided them against using drugs.

As part of the programme, a 160-feet “drug free Tamil Nadu” cloth banner was placed mid sea.