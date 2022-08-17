3 held for house break-ins in Puzhal; 40.5 sovereigns recovered

CHENNAI: City police on Tuesday arrested three persons for indulging in a series of house break-ins near Puzhal. Police recovered a total of 40.5 sovereigns of gold jewellery from them.

The arrested persons were identified as B Kulandhai Velu (37), M Stephen (32) and S Manikandan (34). Police were investigating based on a complaint from Perumal, a resident of Gangai Amman koil street in Retteri, stating that he went to his native on August 8 and when he returned on August 14, he found the front door of his house broke open and about Rs 23 sovereign gold jewellery missing.

Based on the complaint, police teams perused CCTV footage in the neighbourhood and zeroed in on the suspects.

All three arrested are history sheeters and have several cases pending against them, police said.

During inquiries, it was found that the trio had also robbed a house near Puzhal in 2021.