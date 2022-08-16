IIT Madras launches Centre for Indian Knowledge Systems

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) Department of Humanities and Social Sciences have launched a Centre for Indian Knowledge.

The Centre will focus on four thematic areas such as Mathematics and Astronomy in India, Architectural Engineering, Vāstu and Śilpa-śāstra, Indian Political and Economic Thought and Indian Aesthetics and Grammatical Traditions.

The key outcomes envisaged from this Centre includes:

Research output: The Centre aims to publish quality research related to Indian Knowledge Systems, and to disseminate the findings by hosting academic seminars and conferences. The research will involve collaborations with outside scholars and institutions.

Teaching output: The Centre will initially design and offer courses related to the thematic areas to the students of IIT Madras. Subsequently, these courses are planned to be offered on the NPTEL platform for wider dissemination.

Public outreach: The Centre plans to host workshops to familiarise school teachers and students with various aspects of Indian Knowledge Systems. Further, the centre plans to reach out to the public through popular writings, and social media posts.