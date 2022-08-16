Daylight heist: 8 men loot Vadapalani firm, escape with Rs 30L

CHENNAI: Even as the Chennai police were kept busy with the robbery at Fedbank’s Arumbakkam branch, another daylight robbery happened at a private finance firm in Vadapalani by an eight-member gang on Tuesday.

At least Rs 30 lakh was stolen from the money lending firm, police source said. One of the gang members, Syed Riyaz, who fell off the bike while attempting to escape was caught by the police.

The robbery happened around 3 pm, police sources said.

Police said Deepak (32), of Ennore and Sanjeev are running a finance firm in Vadapalani, offering loans to vendors in Koyambedu market and traders.

Deepak and a staff member Naveen were in the office when the eight-member gang made way into the office located on the first floor.

They threatened the staff with a knife and took away Rs 30 lakh cash from the locker.

Police said that the gang escaped on three separate bikes towards on Arcot Road. One of the robbers lost control and fell on the road.

On information, a team from Vadapalani police station rushed to the place and they nabbed the injured suspect.

Police have registered a case and have launched a hunt for the suspects.