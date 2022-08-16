Arumbakkam bank heist: 10 more kg of gold retrieved

CHENNAI: Chennai Police on Tuesday recovered 10 more kg of gold in connection to Arumbakkam bank robbery.

Till Tuesday, police recovered 28 kgs of gold of the 31.7 kg stolen gold.

Earlier, about 18 kg of gold was recovered from Balaji and Santosh and two getaway cars were seized from them.

The prime suspect, Murugan, the staff of Fedbank who masterminded the heist was arrested by the Korattur police on Monday.