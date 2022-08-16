Arumbakkam bank heist: 10 more kg of gold retrieved

CHENNAI: Chennai Police on Tuesday recovered 10 more kg of gold in connection to Arumbakkam bank robbery.
Till Tuesday, police recovered 28 kgs of gold of the 31.7 kg stolen gold.
Earlier, about 18 kg of gold was recovered from Balaji and Santosh and two getaway cars were seized from them.
The prime suspect, Murugan, the staff of Fedbank who masterminded the heist was arrested by the Korattur police on Monday.
Briefing the scribes on the robbery case that happened on the Saturday afternoon, the CoP said that some of the accused have Valimai images as their social media display pictures. "But that wouldn't be enough to conclude their heist was inspired from the movie," he said on Monday.
In a sensational bank heist in the heart of Chennai, the trio had gained entry into Fed bank, in Arumbakkam, at 3:30 pm on Saturday. The security guard was given a spiked drink and the bank manager Suresh was tied after which the robbers took the locker key from him.
