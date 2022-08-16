Arumbakkam bank heist: One more arrested

CHENNAI: The fourth accused in the Arumbakkam bank robbery, Surya, was arrested by the Chennai police on Tuesday.

Earlier, main accused, Murugan, was arrested by the Korattur police on Monday while Murugan's accomplices, V Balaji (30), M Santhosh (28) were arrested on Sunday.

Chennai police Commissioner, Shankar Jiwal said the suspects knew each other since school. Preliminary investigations revealed that the plan was made 10 days ago. “All of them are from the same neighbourhood. Some of them went to the same school, too,” Jiwal said.