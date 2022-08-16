City

Arumbakkam bank heist: One more arrested

Earlier, main accused, Murugan, was arrested by the Korattur police on Monday while Murugan's accomplices, V Balaji (30), M Santhosh (28) were arrested on Sunday.
CHENNAI: The fourth accused in the Arumbakkam bank robbery, Surya, was arrested by the Chennai police on Tuesday.

Chennai police Commissioner, Shankar Jiwal said the suspects knew each other since school. Preliminary investigations revealed that the plan was made 10 days ago. “All of them are from the same neighbourhood. Some of them went to the same school, too,” Jiwal said.

Inspiration angle unfound: CoP Jiwal on bank heist

On Saturday, at 3:30 pm, a gang of three men gained entry into the Fedbank Arumbakkam office by spiking the drink of the security guard. They, then, tied and gagged the manager, Suresh, to take away the locker keys. They decamped the bank after looting 32 kilograms of gold valued at Rs 20 crore.

