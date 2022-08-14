Open drains along Tambaram-Puzhal service lane threat to motorists

CHENNAI: Even as the Greater Chennai Corporation has been constructing storm water drains across the city, National Highway Authority of India is lagging behind as motorists continue to dread open drains on the service road of Tambaram-Puzhal bypass road.

A motorist, who uses the road every day to commute, said that the drains are in open condition for several years.

“A few years ago, a mother and her daughter fell into the open drains and lost their lives. Even now, the drain is in dangerous condition as riders, who are riding first time on the road, could not notice it,” he added.

While the entire stretch poses danger to the motorists, stretch between Puzhal and Kallikuppam remains perilous. Residents of Ambattur, Korattur and other nearby areas use the road to reach the city.

“Minor accidents are occurring frequently on the road and most of them go unreported. Concerned authorities should take measures to replace the open drains with closed drains,” he added.

When contacted, an official attached to the National Highway Authority of India said that the works to close to the drains with slabs are underway on the stretch.

“Particularly, works are already started near Kallikuppam. Apart from the 6 kilometer stretch between Kallikuppam and Puzhal, work is ongoing for a total length of 32 kilometres,” the official added.

He also explained that due to the shortage in precast slabs, the work could not be completed before the onset of monsoon. “We are planning to set a precast unit near the work site to meet the slab shortage,” he said.