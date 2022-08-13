Chennai’s creative curations will satisfy your sweet tooth
CHENNAI:
Tukaway, Nungambakkam
Tukaway in Nungambakkam is a rustic-styled café serving a variety of desserts like cookies, Korean cream cheese bun, ice creams, pastries, shakes, macaroons, tart, and cold beverages and also sandwiches and mojitos. Their best-selling hot chocolate and dark chocolate orange petit gateaux are crowd-pullers and keep people waiting in lines to get a taste of them. Their colourful variety of macaroons which are too pretty to eat is also one of their hottest selling desserts. There is not ample parking space and can get too crowded if you go as a group. The place is also slightly overpriced.
Location: Nungambakkam
Timings: 11.30 am – 9.30 pm
Must-try: Hot chocolate and dark orange petit gateaux
Finale Dessert Bar, Cathedral Road
This café on Cathedral Road is a heaven for dessert lovers. The café prepares tasty treats with utmost hygiene and has an open kitchen so you can see how the food is being prepared yourself. The décor is a mix of industrial and minimalist interior design. Their signature dishes are white chocolate raspberry tart, fried beignets and hazelnut choux. The café also customises celebration cakes on request. The café is expensive but for anyone willing to experiment with desserts, this is the right place.
Location: Cathedral Road
Timings: 12 pm – 10.30 pm (Closed on Tuesdays)
Must-try: White chocolate raspberry and hazelnut choux
Kurtos Madras, Besant Nagar
Kurtos Madras is a cosy café which specialises in Hungarian chimney cones served with ice cream. The café has a very eclectic sense of décor and also has a range of dessert options to choose from. Their colourful and dreamlike vanilla chimney cone called nostalgia cone is one of their best-sellers along with their nutty me cone, a chimney cone covered in chocolate and nuts. They also have savoury options as well. The price is budget-friendly with value for money.
Location: Besant Nagar
Timings: 1 pm – 11.30 pm
Must-try: Nutty me cone
Shmoozie’s Hand-crafted Ice Cream, Anna Nagar
This picturesque eatery is a haven for ice cream lovers. Their specially curated flavours are very experimental and offer an exciting sense to our taste buds. With both, indoor and outdoor seating, the best-sellers of Shmoozie’s Hand-crafted Ice Cream are their salted caramel with sea salt grits, vanilla cake and banoffee pie cream taco, and pistachio crunchies. The food is affordable, while the eatery also has no sugar ice cream options. There is ample parking space and you can drop by as a group.
Location: Anna Nagar, East
Timings: 12 pm - 11 pm
Must-try: Salted caramel with sea salt grit
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android