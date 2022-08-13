Chennai’s creative curations will satisfy your sweet tooth

CHENNAI:

Tukaway, Nungambakkam

Tukaway in Nungambakkam is a rustic-styled café serving a variety of desserts like cookies, Korean cream cheese bun, ice creams, pastries, shakes, macaroons, tart, and cold beverages and also sandwiches and mojitos. Their best-selling hot chocolate and dark chocolate orange petit gateaux are crowd-pullers and keep people waiting in lines to get a taste of them. Their colourful variety of macaroons which are too pretty to eat is also one of their hottest selling desserts. There is not ample parking space and can get too crowded if you go as a group. The place is also slightly overpriced.