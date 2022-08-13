Don’t allow projects affecting TN’s riparian rights: Stalin

Stalin referred to the reported approval given by the Andhra Pradesh government to construct two reservoirs across the Kosasthalaiyar river, near Mukkalakandigai and Katharapalli villages in Chittoor district. “This step has caused great anguish among the people living in areas in and around Chennai who depend on the river’s flow for drinking water and to a small extent, for irrigation,” the Chief Minister said in a demi official letter.

“Being an inter-state river, the upper riparian state cannot plan or give approval or construct any new structure across Kosasthalaiyar without the consent of the lower riparian state. It is disappointing that such a step has been taken, which will have a significant adverse impact on our state, especially on Chennai and its northern suburbs,” said Stalin.

“I strongly urge you to instruct the authorities concerned in your government not to go ahead with the above projects and also not to take up any new projects in the Kosasthalaiyar river basin area in Andhra Pradesh, ” the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said.

Pointing out that the about 2,850 sq km of the Kosasthalaiyar inter-state river basin totalling 3,727 sq km lies in Tamil Nadu, Stalin said that construction of any new reservoir across the river, its tributaries or sub-tributaries will affect the inflows into Poondi reservoir, which is a vital source of drinking water supply to the Chennai Metropolitan Area.

“This would seriously affect the drinking water supply to Chennai city, besides affecting the drinking water supply in the upper reaches. It would also impact irrigation in those areas, thereby affecting the livelihood of farmers,” he added.