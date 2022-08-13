Customs seize cocaine worth Rs 11.41 crore at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Customs officials seized Cocaine worth Rs 11.41 crore at the Chennai airport and arrested a passenger on Saturday.

Based on specific information, a passenger, Bibiana Da Costa (59) of Angola, who arrived from Addis Ababa was intercepted by the Customs officials. On examination, Cocaine which was concealed in her handbag weighed 1.183 kgs worth Rs 11.41 crore, the same was recovered and seized under NDPS Act, 1985 read with Customs Act, 1962. The passenger has been arrested. Further investigation is under progress.