Central Council for Research in Siddha gets new headquarters

CHENNAI: The newly constructed headquarters office building of Central Council for Research in Siddha (CCRS) was inaugurated by Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister, Ministry of Ayush and Ports, Shipping - Waterways, in the presence of Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian at Tambaram Sanatorium on Saturday.

A new out patient department block of Ayothidoss Pandithar Hospital, which is an extension OPD block of National Institute of Siddha was also inaugurated.

Inaugurating the facility, Union Minister stated that the Ministry of Ayush through CCRS and NIS helped in expanding - propagating the Siddha system of medicine.

The Union Minister also released the achievements of CCRS and distributed the Amukkara Chooranam tablet under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav programme The Bioinformatics section which was established at the cost of Rs 30 lakh under champion sector scheme was dedicated to the nation.

He further said that significant research - development on non communicable diseases like Diabetic mellitus, Cancer, Rheumatoid arthritis, Vitiligo, Fibroid Uterus, Urolithiasis and communicable diseases like dengue, chikungunya, Covid, etc has been done by CCRS.

Talking about the development in Siddha in Tamil Nadu, Ma Subramanian said that advancements in Siddha have proven to be highly beneficial for the general public, especially during the pandemic. He said that the State will soon have Siddha University in Chennai.

He added that Siddha Covid care centers provided treatment to hundreds of people in Tamil Nadu and research and development in Siddha will benefit more number of people.

With due support from the Ministry of Ayush, CCRS headquarters office has been established that will provide impetus to research and development. The building is constructed at the cost of Rs.13 crore and Ayothidoss Pandithar Hospital new extension OPD block is constructed at the cost of Rs 35 crore to cater the needs of general public.

Both the projects were approved by Ministry of Ayush and the foundation stone was laid down by Shripad Yesso Naik, former Minister of State (Independent charge) for Ayush in May 2018.