Arappor told to file response in 1 week in EPS’s defamation suit

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Thursday granted one week time to Arappor Iyakkam, a non-political organisation to file a response in the suit filed by AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami against naming him in the Rs 692 crore highways department tender irregularity case.

Justice Krishnan Ramasamy passed the direction on the suit filed by EPS. The plaintiff filed the suit seeking damages to the tune of Rs 1.10 crore and pleaded before the judge to issue a direction to the defendant not to make any further allegations.

When the matter was taken for hearing on August 2, the judge directed the Arappor Iyakkam to file their response on August 11. However, the organisation sought further time to file its response. Recording their submissions, the judge granted one week time to file the reply to the suit of EPS.

According to Palaniswami, he was elected as the interim-general secretary of the AIADMK party, and several disgruntled people of his party had joined hands with the Arappor Iyakkam and the current ruling party to lower his image.

The Arappor Iyakkam filed a complaint with DVAC against EPS, stating that when the plaintiff held the portfolio of the highways and minor ports department, he awarded highways department tenders with several irregularities causing loss to the state’s exchequer to the tune of Rs 692 crore.