School students take pledge in drive against drugs in TN

"Tamil Nadu government has implemented the ban on tobacco and nicotine products from 23 May, 2013 and has been extending it every year. Based on that, the Food Safety Department has extended the prohibition order by one year from 23 May, 2022. Strict action is being taken against those involved in manufacturing, storing, distributing, transporting and selling tobacco and nicotine-based products by the Food Safety Department," he said.

"As many as 1,308 samples have been collected until June 2022, of which, 1,093 samples were found to be substandard and 136 samples were found to be of inferior quality and wrongly stamped. Also, in this regard, 686 criminal cases and 107 legal cases have been initiated and a fine of Rs 58.22 lakh has been imposed by the court, " the minister said.

He added that a fine of Rs 2.88 crore has been imposed from 2013 to June 2022 on small traders involved in the sale of pan masala. A fine of Rs. 2 crore has been imposed till June 2022 from the time current DMK government took charge. Also, 75 shops selling Gutka and Panmasala have been sealed under Emergency Prohibition Order 2013.