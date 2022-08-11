City hotel’s delicious way of saying thank you to its patrons

CHENNAI: Celebrating its 11 years of serving and hosting patrons, Hyatt Regency has curated a special menu as a part of the celebration. Eleven signature dishes and drinks are a part of their pop-up menu at their speciality restaurants Stix and Focaccia.
Stix, their Chinese restaurant which serves authentic street-styled Chinese food is a culinary experience. The signature dishes that are a part of the pop-up menu are spinach and bamboo soup, oil flashed tenderloin, Sichuan prawns, wok tossed seafood in chilli sauce and vegetable noodles.
The Sichuan dishes are absolutely delicious and tingle your taste buds with the right amount of spice. Their dessert, caramelised banana with sesame and nuts was interesting and a sweet delight. The food is authentic Chinese that suit the Indian palate. There are considerable dishes for vegetarians to try from. The
Focaccia’s menu has an enthralling set of drinks fused with coffee. As Chennai and coffee are inseparable from each other, the mixologist wanted to inculcate this into the concept.
The menu will be available for patrons to experience till August 14.
