Chennai man fails to repay Rs 2L; brothers kidnap him

CHENNAI: Koyambedu Police on Wednesday arrested two brothers for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a man who allegedly defaulted on paying them.

The arrested persons were identified as E Manikandan (31) and E Murugan (34) of MMDA colony.

Police said that, on August 8, the two of them had abducted Sakthivel (39), a fruit vendor agent, who was walking near the Koyambedu market.

They had assaulted him in the car and then again at their house. Sakthivel managed to sneak out of the house and filed a police complaint after which the duo was arrested.

Police investigations revealed that Sakthivel had bought Rs 2 lakh worth fruits from the shop owned by the brothers and has not paid them. To get back their money, they kidnapped him.

The two of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.