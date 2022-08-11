75th I-Day: CMRL to conduct cultural fest from Aug 12 to 15

City

The events will be held between 6pm and 8pm at Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central Metro on August 12, followed by Wimco Nagar Metro on August 13, Guindy Kathipara Urban Square and Ashok Nagar Metro on August 14 and 15 respectively.
CHENNAI: On the occasion of 75th Independence Day on Monday, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) is conducting a cultural festival at different Metro stations between August 12 and 15.

CMRL together with Tamil Nadu Rural Arts Development Centre, Madurai will be conducting a series of folk art cultural programmes such as karakattam, kavadi, aattam, mayilattam, kalaiyattam, silambattam, oyilattam, kolattam, thappatam and naiyandi melam on these dates.

