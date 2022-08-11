75th I-Day celebrations: 2nd day rehearsal held in Chennai

CHENNAI: Ahead of the 75th Independence Day celebration that is set to held at Chennai Fort, the day 2 rehearsals started today.
The training programme of the police department which started this morning is currently going on at Rajaji Road.
On rehearsal days, traffic diversions has been made from 6 am till the end of the rehearsal. Vehicles have been prohibited from Marina Beach to Headquarters.
Earlier, in view of the I-Day, it was announced that rehearsals will be held on 6th, 11th and 13th.
