75th I-Day celebrations: 2nd day rehearsal held in Chennai

CHENNAI: Ahead of the 75th Independence Day celebration that is set to held at Chennai Fort, the day 2 rehearsals started today.

The training programme of the police department which started this morning is currently going on at Rajaji Road.

On rehearsal days, traffic diversions has been made from 6 am till the end of the rehearsal. Vehicles have been prohibited from Marina Beach to Headquarters.

Earlier, in view of the I-Day, it was announced that rehearsals will be held on 6th, 11th and 13th.