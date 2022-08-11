2 sexually assault Class 9 girl inside auto; booked under Pocso

CHENNAI: Chennai police on Wednesday arrested two persons for the alleged sexual harassment of a Class 9 student in a share autorickshaw at New Washermanpet.

In the incident that happened on Monday, the girl had boarded a share auto to reach her school. While in the auto, the two men had made sexual advances on the girl, to which the girl objected.

Irate over their behaviour, the girl jumped off the moving vehicle. On seeing this, the two men too got off the auto and fled. The girl was rescued by passerby and admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

Based on her complaint, the Thiruvottiyur police registered a case and conducted enquiries. After investigations, police arrested Jagan alias ‘Dolakku’ Jagan (24), of Washermenpet, and Mani (23), of Korukkupet. The duo was identified as Gana singers, an investigation officer said.

They were booked under the Pocso Act. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.