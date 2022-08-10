Woman kidnapped, gang-raped off Chennai bypass road; 6 held  

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped and gang raped by six men in an abandoned area off Chennai bypass road (Tambaram-Maduravoyal expressway) on Saturday night (August 6).

The woman was returning home with a cab driver, a family friend, after attending a temple festival at her native village, when a man intercepted the vehicle on the expressway around 11 pm.

When the car stopped, five others joined him and they attacked the cab driver and the woman inside the car, police said.

The gang also threatened the woman that they would murder her if she let out an alarm. After driving the car for a distance, the driver was thrown out of the vehicle and the gang took the woman to a secluded spot.

The men first took away all the jewellery she was wearing and then raped her, police said.

On alert from the injured driver, a patrol team reached the scene and managed to arrest one person. The woman was moved to a private hospital for treatment and is being provided counselling, police said.

Avadi City police said that they have arrested five other men, in connection with the case. All the accused were under the influence of alcohol and ganja when they carried out the heinous act, police said.