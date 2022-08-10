Over 1 kg of cocaine worth Rs 11.75 crore seized in Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Customs officials seized 1.218 kg of cocaine worth Rs 11.75 crore in Chennai airport on Saturday. Based on specific information, a female passenger, Francis Jocel Torres (38) of Venezuela, who arrived from Addis Ababa on Sunday, was intercepted by the Customs officers.

During questioning, she was evasive in her replies. While searching her, the customs found hidden cocaine in her handbag. The officials seized the drug and found that it weighed 1.218 kgs (worth Rs 11.75 crore). Officials seized the drug under the NDPS Act, 1985, and the Customs Act, 1962. Francis was arrested. Further investigations are under progress.