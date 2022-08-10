Last-minute Raksha Bandhan gifting options for your siblings

CHENNAI: Younger siblings can get difficult at times, especially when they constantly use your charger, steal your chocolates that you kept for later consumption, or even when you find your favourite t-shirt in their cupboard. Nevertheless, it is obvious that you would go to any lengths to keep them happy. If you still have not figured out what to gift them for Raksha Bandhan (Got your back like an older sibling), check out this list of last-minute gifting ideas:

Stocks and shares:

Gifting stocks are the most unconventional yet practical gifting option as this will help your sibling save money and also encourage them to manage their finances better. If your sibling is already interested in the share market and investments, this is the right gifting option for them. However, it is important for you to research and gauge the market before investing and handing over the stock or stocks to them through your Demat account.

Floating shelf:

If your sibling is a bookworm, you might be familiar with their book-hoarding habit. The problem of every bookworm is whining about not having space for their new books and if you solve that you are a saviour in disguise. Getting them a floating shelf preferably, metal ones will be both decorative and also give them extra space for new books.

Available: Home Centre

Range: Rs 700 – Rs 1,995

Pen with an engraved personalised message:

If you are someone who loves gifting something very intimate and personal and if your sibling is into writing, you can gift them a pen engraved with a personal message on the body of the pen. Several brands over a gift pack, consisting of a wallet, card holder, and pen. Many outlets in the city offer engraving services, however, the quality differs from brand to brand.

Available: William Penn

Range: Rs 3,825 - Rs 1,31,000

Sound wave of their favourite song in a frame:

If your sibling is a musician or loves music, framing their favourite song is the perfect gift for them. You can upload the song on any of the sound wave generators online and design and customise the colours of the wave. You can opt for the traditional horizontal wave design or even try a spherical design. Once your design is ready, download the image in the highest resolution, preferably in PNG. Go to the nearest photo studio and have them print the image in a frame of your choice.

Available: Wave Visual (Online)

Range: Rs 750 – Rs 2,500

Vintage movie posters and vinyl records:

If your sibling is all about that aesthetic, you can gift them vintage movie posters if they are movie buffs from any antique store near you. If they love collecting vinyl records you can give them a collection of their own, maybe of their favourite movies. This gifting idea is invaluable and classy.

Available: Old Curiosity Shop

Range: Rs 3000 – Rs 15,000