Krishna idol over 3 feet tall recovered while cleaning pond

CHENNAI: A 3.5 feet tall stone idol of Lord Krishna was recovered while cleaning the pond in Sengundram village. It was handed to the Revenue officials in Maraimalai Nagar on Tuesday. The Maraimalai Nagar Municipal officials while cleaning the pond in the morning found a stone idol under the water. Soon villagers, who gathered on the spot, cleaned the idol and started to perform a special pooja for the idol. They were about to take the idol to the temple in their village, when officials from Maraimalai Nagar municipality, along with cops and revenue officials, intercepted them and said they were not allowed to take the idol to the temple. Villagers argued that the idol belongs to them as it was found in their pond. Later, officials held peace talks with the villagers, who agreed to hand it over to the Revenue officials.