69 families near Cooum river in Arumbakkam relocated

CHENNAI: At least 69 families were relocated from Cooum river at Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar in Arumbakkam on Wednesday as part of the restoration project by the Water Resources Department along with the Greater Chennai Corporation (Zone 8) and Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) under Integrated Cooum River Eco-Restoration Project of Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust (CRRT).

Already over 400 families relocated and resettled from the locality in April 2022.

"The relocation of families in the Cooum river from Arumbakkam is completed, already 417 families were shifted. Additionally, 69 families under Naduvankarai Bridge are relocated now. They have been moved to TNUHDB KP Park Scheme, (Phase-III) at Pullianthope," said a senior WRD official.

In 2018, when families were given eviction notice they were resisted. However, after a few months several families volunteered said that they are willing to move, and relocated to KP Park scheme Phase 2. Later, another set of families were also shifted to the same.

The total cost per Tenement is Rs 13.18 lakh for KP Park scheme, where any beneficiary willing to move should pay Rs 5.68 lakh. But, the contribution amount is paid by the government.

"There are many families linked out along with commercial buildings. A total of 10 locations near the river in the city are held for eviction as cases are pending at the court. And the eviction drive to begin only after the commercial shops are also removed from the locality," stated the official.

Under the Cooum River restoration project, a total of 14,000 families are identified near the water body. Of which as many as 13,000 families have been relocated since 2016.