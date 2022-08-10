11 SRM Audiology students placed in USA

CHENNAI: It was a moment of pride for the students of Allied Health Sciences of SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre at Kattankulathur near Chennai as a total of 11 students from the MSc Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology Department have been placed in the United States of America (USA)at a very handsome pay package.

Founder Chancellor of SRMIST Dr TR Paarivendhar showered praises on the students who have won the placement with a great pay package. The 11 students have been placed at Pleasanton in California of USA with a salary package of 72,000 USD per annum, which amounts to about Rs 55 lakh in the Indian estimates. The students have won applause from everyone at a function held in Chennai recently.

Pro Vice-Chancellor (Medical and Health Sciences) at SRMIST Lt Col Dr A Ravikumar said it is a matter of pride for the institution that trained these students. They have passed even the toughest phase and emerged successfully, he said. Speaking further, he said SRMIST is known as an ideal institution for studying courses related to engineering and has outshone many other institutions. Institutions offering programmes from other streams too are not left behind, now they too are putting up an impressive show. SRM Medical College, which was established in 2005 is now moving quickly towards glory keeping up with the engineering wing, he said.

The secret behind the success of the institution (SRM Medical College) is dedicated clinical-oriented teaching, he said. The students had to pass an interview comprising three phases to get placed. The first phase comprised group discussion, the second phase comprised individual round, and the third round had questions related to the subject.

T Mythili, additional registrar at SRMIST said the medical college in the group is now making rapid progress and recording achievements on a great scale.