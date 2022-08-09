Tambaram station fire officer goes missing; police search on

CHENNAI: A 50-year-old station fire officer in Tambaram Fire and Rescue training centre has been missing for the past one week. The Chromepet police have registered a case and are investigating.

Police said Marimuthu of Sembakkam was working as the Station Fire Officer in the Tamil Nadu fire service training centre near Tambaram. Marimuthu, who was on leave last week, was supposed to join duty on Friday. Following that, on Thursday night, he informed his family that he was going to office to prepare for an inspection on Friday. As Marimuthu did not return home and his mobile phone was switched off, his son Sathya Narayanan, on Saturday, filed a missing complaint at the Chromepet police station. The police have registered a missing case and have launched a hunt for Marimuthu with help of CCTV in the locality. The police are also trying to trace his location with the help of mobile phone signals.