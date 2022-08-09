Rain affects vegetables supply to Koyambedu market; prices go up

CHENNAI: Almost after a month, due to rains in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states, supply of vegetables has been affected at the Koyambedu wholesale market, leading to price rise. Rates are expected to either remain stable or to further go up, according to market insiders.

"Intense rainfall in hilly regions of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh for the past few days, led to crop damage. So, the market witnessed a shortage in supply, currently we are receiving 400 truckloads of vegetables, whereas till last week nearly 500 vehicles of commodities arrived at the market," said P Sukumaran, Secretary, Koyambedu Wholesale Market Merchants.

Prices increased at least by 15 per cent for all the vegetables. Currently, carrots and beans are sold for Rs 60 - Rs 70 per kg each, broad beans Rs 40 per kg, potato and watery vegetables Rs 25 - Rs 30 per kg, onion Rs 20 per kg, and tomato Rs Rs 15 - Rs 20 per kg.

With third crop cultivation to begin from August 15, the market will face further shortage in vegetable supply, as there will be less than 50 per cent of production.

"Till the end of third crop the prices won't decrease, it will remain stable or increase further by 15 - 20 per cent at both wholesale and retail markets in the city. Additionally, if there is intense rainfall in TN and neighbouring states, the rate may spike in the next few days," said R Srinivasan, a wholesale trader at the market.